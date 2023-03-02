Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,023 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of AutoZone worth $399,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,316,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,597,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,456.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,452.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2,370.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.