Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 193,657 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $421,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,706,000 after buying an additional 584,476 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,885,000 after buying an additional 858,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,864,000 after buying an additional 93,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,354,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,469,000 after buying an additional 237,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

ICE stock opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 59.14%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

