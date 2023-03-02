Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,814,943 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $489,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 198.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after buying an additional 4,528,500 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 72.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,130,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

NYSE GM opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

