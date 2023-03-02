Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,670,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $315,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Moderna by 40.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,601,000 after acquiring an additional 973,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna Stock Performance

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $344,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $344,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,297,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,487,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,245 shares of company stock worth $79,984,576. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $135.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

