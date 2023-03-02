Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of Roper Technologies worth $349,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 165.3% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 16.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 47.7% during the third quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 531.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after buying an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $421.20 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

