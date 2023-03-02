Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $437.41 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $437,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Comerica by 10.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 46,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Up 0.8 %

CMA stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $97.52.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.