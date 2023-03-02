Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $334.91 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,774,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $334,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

