Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $306.44 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,265,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Realty Income worth $306,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of O stock opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.79%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

