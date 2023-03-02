Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 345,161 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 345,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $380,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,391,000 after acquiring an additional 286,571 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Voya Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,188,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,606,926. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.