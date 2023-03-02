Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKRIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.50 ($10.11) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.57) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.90 ($8.40) to €8.40 ($8.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Ireland Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:BKRIY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

