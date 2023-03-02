Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.60

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.60 and traded as high as $16.88. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 67,427 shares changing hands.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

