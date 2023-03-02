BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.40

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and traded as high as $7.93. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 200,678 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0396 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

(Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.