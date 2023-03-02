BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.40

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and traded as high as $7.93. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 200,678 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.