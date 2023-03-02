Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,225,200 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the January 31st total of 14,001,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPCGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Banco Comercial Português from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Comercial Português to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGF remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,160. Banco Comercial Português has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

