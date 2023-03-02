Balancer Market Capitalization Tops $333.25 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $6.93 or 0.00029799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $333.25 million and $10.25 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,688,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,061,640 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

