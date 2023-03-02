Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 42,701 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,701 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after acquiring an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after acquiring an additional 610,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 800,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 584,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $138.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $745,868.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $745,868.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,719 shares of company stock worth $9,622,943. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

