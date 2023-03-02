Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 107 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Shares of PWR stock opened at $159.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.79. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $168.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

