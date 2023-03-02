Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $291.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,914 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

