Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.63 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.