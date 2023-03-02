Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 960 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

