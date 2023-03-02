Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.62 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

