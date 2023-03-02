Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 87.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance
Shares of BCSF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. 96,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,073. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile
Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.
