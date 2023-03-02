Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 87.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BCSF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. 96,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,073. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 68,015 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 575,439 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

Featured Articles

