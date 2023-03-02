Baby Doge Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $362.89 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $362.89 million and $12.75 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.11 or 0.01289788 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005514 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00013388 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031571 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.46 or 0.01665189 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $12,253,645.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

