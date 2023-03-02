Baby Bunting Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:BBN)

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Baby Bunting Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.81, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Baby Bunting Group

In other Baby Bunting Group news, insider Francine Ereira acquired 16,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,140.16 ($24,419.03). In other Baby Bunting Group news, insider Matthew Spencer 32,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. Also, insider Francine Ereira acquired 16,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.24 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,140.16 ($24,419.03). 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baby Bunting Group Company Profile

Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.

Featured Stories

