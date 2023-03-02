B. Riley Weighs in on ViewRay, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for ViewRay in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ViewRay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 85.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.34 on Thursday. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $787.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 81,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 277,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

