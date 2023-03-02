B. Riley Weighs in on ViewRay, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAYGet Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for ViewRay in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ViewRay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 85.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

ViewRay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.34 on Thursday. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $787.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 81,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 277,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.