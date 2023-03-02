B. Riley Weighs in on TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Wealth raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.