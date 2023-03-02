B. Riley Weighs in on TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Wealth raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.