B. Riley Lowers iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $16.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IHRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.86.
iHeartMedia Stock Down 23.4 %
iHeartMedia stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
