B. Riley Lowers iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $16.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Stock Down 23.4 %

iHeartMedia stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 96,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.