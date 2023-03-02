B. Riley Comments on Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,323,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 121,250 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,481,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

