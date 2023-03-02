B. Riley Boosts Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Price Target to $11.00

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $990.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

