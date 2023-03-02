B. Riley Boosts Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Price Target to $11.00

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Ferroglobe Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $990.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
