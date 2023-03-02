AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of AZZ opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. AZZ has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $50.84.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. AZZ’s payout ratio is -64.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AZZ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 34.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

