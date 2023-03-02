AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
AZZ Price Performance
Shares of AZZ opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. AZZ has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $50.84.
AZZ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. AZZ’s payout ratio is -64.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AZZ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 34.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
About AZZ
AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.
Read More
