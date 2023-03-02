Azeez Hayne Sells 9,073 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Urban Outfitters Stock Performance
Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. 3,353,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,796. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $29.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
