Azeez Hayne Sells 9,073 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. 3,353,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,796. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $29.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

About Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 29.4% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 19.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 96,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 132.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.