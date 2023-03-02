Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Axonics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.41. Axonics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXNX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,800.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,539 shares of company stock worth $12,076,861. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Axonics by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 400,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,268,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Axonics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177,191 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

