Axie Infinity Price Reaches $9.65 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $47.61 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $9.65 or 0.00041266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031444 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002135 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022153 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00219907 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,803,564 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,803,564.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.73377579 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $48,839,865.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

