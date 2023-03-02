Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $9.73 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $47.27 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $9.73 or 0.00041438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031251 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002253 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022023 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00220676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,483.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,803,564 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,803,564.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.73377579 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $48,839,865.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.