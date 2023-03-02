Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.92

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.92 and last traded at $129.70, with a volume of 230735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $216,083.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,864,765.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $216,083.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,864,765.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,599 shares of company stock valued at $769,650. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

