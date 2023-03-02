AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,500 shares, a growth of 504.7% from the January 31st total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AVROBIO by 51.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 270,083 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AVROBIO by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in AVROBIO by 37.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 260,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,388. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

