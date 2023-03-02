Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Down 30.3% in February

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 91,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Avinger Price Performance

AVGR stock remained flat at $1.06 during trading on Thursday. 21,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,484. Avinger has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avinger Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

