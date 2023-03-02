Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.20 million. Avid Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of AVID stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.79. 417,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.23. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

