Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the January 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avant Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Avant Brands stock opened at 0.16 on Thursday. Avant Brands has a 1-year low of 0.11 and a 1-year high of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.16.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands, Inc engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on 24th September 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

