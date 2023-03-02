Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the January 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Avant Brands Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Avant Brands stock opened at 0.16 on Thursday. Avant Brands has a 1-year low of 0.11 and a 1-year high of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.16.
Avant Brands Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avant Brands (AVTBF)
