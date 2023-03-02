Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $17.39 or 0.00074120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and $139.01 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00053002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00025168 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,859,317 coins and its circulating supply is 324,796,597 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.