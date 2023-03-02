AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 142.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

Shares of AZO traded up $33.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,489.41. The company had a trading volume of 58,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,452.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,370.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.