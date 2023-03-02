Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Betsy Rafael Sells 309 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Betsy Rafael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.4 %

ADSK traded up $4.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.13. 1,523,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,258. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.87.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

