Autodesk (ADSK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2023 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $290.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $325.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $236.00 to $244.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $257.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $247.00.

2/23/2023 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/23/2023 – Autodesk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $244.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $237.00 to $244.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $257.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.13. 1,523,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.87. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Get Autodesk Inc alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,160 shares of company stock worth $426,172. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.