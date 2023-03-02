AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Trading Down 13.7%

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) shares were down 13.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$24.64 and last traded at C$25.41. Approximately 109,462 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 48,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACQ. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$635.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,006.56. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

