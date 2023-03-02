Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) Declares $0.00 Interim Dividend

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.
Austco Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.
Austco Healthcare Company Profile
