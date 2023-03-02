Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) Declares $0.00 Interim Dividend

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Austco Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Get Austco Healthcare alerts:

Austco Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Austco Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, marketing, supply, service, and sale of healthcare and electronic communications systems in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers Tacera, an IP based nurse call solution for hospitals and aged care facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Austco Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austco Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.