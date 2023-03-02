Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AUPH stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AUPH. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.