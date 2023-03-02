Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AUPH opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
