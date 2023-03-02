Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AUPH opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 110,354 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

