aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target Cut to $19.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
LIFE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.
aTyr Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of LIFE opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
