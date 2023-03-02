aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target Cut to $19.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LIFE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LIFE opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

About aTyr Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 87.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 14.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.