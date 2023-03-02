AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on T. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 7,101,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,438,176. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.