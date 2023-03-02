Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 438.0 days.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
