Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $652.61

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $652.61, but opened at $609.95. Atrion shares last traded at $594.15, with a volume of 3,372 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Atrion Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $994.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

